Venom - Trailer One

The debut trailer for highly-anticipated superhero spin-off Venom has been released online, offering comic book fans their first look at Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock but unfortunately not his titular alter-ego.Venom is the combination of Brock and an alien symbiote that becomes his living suit. Originally conceived in the comics as a villain for Spider-Man, the character became more of an anti-hero at the height of his 90s popularity. The trailer is set to a monologue from Hardys character. Everyones got their thing, he says. Maybe its a break-up, a death, an accident. Whatever it is, you used to be one thing, and now youre something else. We all have our own problems. Our own issues. Our own... demons.