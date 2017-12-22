Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara's Velaikkaran is the latest victim of piracy. The Tamil film has been leaked online and is available for free to download on torrent sites.

The movie has opened to fairly positive reviews. It is a movie with a strong content and lot of messages. The thought-provoking dialogues and its take on capitalism have won thumbs-up from the viewers.

Sivakarthikeyan has delivered his career-best performance. His decision to take a serious subject is commendable and Fahadh Faasil steals the show in the negative role. The stretched second half is the major drawback in the film.

However, the makers were expecting the film to do good business owing to good reviews. But now the illegal streaming and uploading on torrent sites might impact the film's business.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood but other film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing this menace.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of their release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

All the movies released in the recent months have hit torrent sites.