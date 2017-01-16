One of the questions that's frequently asked to Nina Dobrev is about her possible return to The Vampire Diaries, which will air its finale in March. Till date, the actress has remained tight-lipped about making a comeback to wrap up her character Elena's storyline, but fans believe she would honour the promise given to showrunner Julie Plec about returning for the final episode.

Recently, during a promo event for XXX: Return of Xander Cage in London, a journalist questioned Dobrev about her return to The Vampire Diaries and fans believe the smile she gave spoke volumes about what lies ahead. "I give you a smile," she replied simply, and this has been taken as a sign Dobrev would indeed reprise her role as Elena Gilbert.

Also, the fact that Dobrev did not hesitate to make a voice cameo in the Season 7 finale of The Vampire Diaries has given fans hope. "In this particular case, she came in and did the ADR, [short for automated dialogue replacement]," executive producer Plec told TVLine at the time. "I reached out and said, 'We can either cobble it together from a bunch of episodes, or you can come in and see everybody and do ADR. She chose to do it in person, which was great, because it was a nice little personal Nina visit."

In other news, Kat Graham, the actress who plays Bonnie, recently opened up about The Vampire Diaries finale, and she hinted at Bonnie regaining her magical powers before the series wraps up. She also revealed that Cade will be sticking around. "I know the devil is involved and there is some wind and fire," Graham was quoted as saying by Wetpaint.

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW.