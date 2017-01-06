When The Vampire Diaries returns to the CW on January 13, viewers will see Ian Somerhalder's Damon and Paul Wesley's Stefan in full killing mode, as they are now Cade's henchmen. Interestingly, this will be the first time both the brothers are antagonists in the same episode.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner and Tyga pack on PDA as she flaunts her curves in thong bikini

Season 8 episode 8 is titled We Have History Together and it was directed by Somerhalder. This will be the third time Somerhalder is directing an episode for the vampire drama.

Meanwhile, spoilers for the second half of Season 8 hints at Bonnie, the character essayed by Kat Graham, seemingly taking the decision to become a vampire. Season 8 episode 9 will see Bonnie walking around with a vial of Enzo's blood, and she is expected to drink it before she dies, thereby allowing her to transform into a vampire.

If Bonnie does die, then chances are Elena will wake up from her magic-induced sleep, something Damon has been waiting for for years. However, there is yet to be any official announcement on if Nina Dobrev will reprise her role as Elena. The actress quit The Vampire Diaries in Season 6 and at the time said she would be back to wrap up Elena's storyline.

The synopsis for We Have History Together reads: "Stefan and Damon attend an anger management support group looking for their next victim. Sybil is still alive and teaching a group of high school students who she'll later use as leverage to get Caroline to locate a historical artifact that can be used against her. Meanwhile, Stefan and Damon continue their commitment to Cade as they test the morals of a young doctor, Tara. Matt also appears."

The Vampire Diaries will return to CW on January 13.