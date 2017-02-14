Forgot to buy a gift for your partner this Valentine's Day? Not to worry, as Amazon Prime is here to save your day. Amazon is offering free delivery of fresh flowers this Valentine's Day and that is not it.

The online e-commerce website is offering one-hour delivery for $7.99 and free two-hour delivery of fresh flowers to celebrate the day of love. The offer started on February 11 and will last through Valentine's Day. Not only flowers, you can also get food items delivered to your doorsteps.

The Valentine's Day special deals are available in around 30 cities in the U.S. and to order items, enter your zip code and select the item you want to order. The bouquet of red roses will be delivered from KaBloom, online flower delivery portal.

Meanwhile, not only Amazon, but also others big brands, including Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts and Hooters, offer special deals to make your Valentine's Day special.

Starbucks has introduced a Valentine's Day-themed menu with three new chocolate beverages. The three new beverages include Molten Hot Chocolate, Molten Chocolate Latte and Molten Chocolate Frappuccino Blended Beverage.

Dunkin Donuts has also introduced two new flavours – Fudge Brownie Swirl and Vanilla Cupcake and it can be ordered hot or cold. Apart from there, they have also introduced three new donuts this month.

Hooters offer special offers to singles. On Valentine's Day, Hooters will be providing 10 free boneless chicken wings to singles who ordered 10 wings. To avail the offer, go to Hooters with a photo of your ex and shred it.