Valentine's Day 2017 is here. It's a day that celebrates love, so there could be many looking for best love quotes and inspirational messages to share with their loved ones with the hope of making their day special. But words don't come sometimes though you wish to express your feelings in the most beautiful way. So, quotes by famous people can come handy in letting your loved ones know that they are loved.

Here are top 25 love quotes and inspirational sayings of famous people you can share with your loved ones this Valentine's Day:

"The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves" - Victor Hugo

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams" - Dr Seuss

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other" - Audrey Hepburn

"Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead" - Oscar Wilde

"All, everything that I understand, I only understand because I love" - Leo Tolstoy

"Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none" - William Shakespeare

"Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend" - Martin Luther King, Jr.

"And remember, as it was written, to love another person is to see the face of God" - Les Miserables

"Where there is love there is life" – Mahatma Gandhi

"Blessed is the influence of one true, loving human soul on another" - George Eliot

"Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love" - Albert Einstein

"The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart" - Helen Keller

"The heart wants what it wants. There's no logic to these things. You meet someone and you fall in love and that's that" - Woody Allen

"You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear" - Oscar Wilde

"To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that's everything" - T. Tolis

"There is a madness in loving you, a lack of reason that makes it feel so flawless" - Leo Christopher

"Love is like war: easy to begin but very hard to stop" - H. L. Mencken

"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage" - Lao-Tzu

"I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more" - Angelita Lim

"There is no remedy for love but to love more" – Henry David Thoreau

"They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything" - Bil Keane

"In order to be happy oneself it is necessary to make at least one other person happy" - Theodor Reik

"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you" - A. A. Milne

"We're born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we're not alone" - Orson Welles