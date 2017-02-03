- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
US warns North Korea of overwhelming response if nuclear arms used
James Mattis, newly appointed US defence chief has warned North Korea against its continued missile and nuclear threats defying UN regulations. Mattis, who is completing his two-day trip to Seoul, is the first senior leader in President Donald Trumps new administration to make an overseas visit.
Most popular