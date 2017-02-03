US warns North Korea of overwhelming response if nuclear arms used

James Mattis, newly appointed US defence chief has warned North Korea against its continued missile and nuclear threats defying UN regulations. Mattis, who is completing his two-day trip to Seoul, is the first senior leader in President Donald Trumps new administration to make an overseas visit.
