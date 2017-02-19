US Vice-President Mike Pence visits former Nazi concentration camp Dachau

Mike Pence and his wife Karen visited the site of the former concentration camp Dachau on Sunday. The US vice-president had spoken at the Munich Security Conference the day before. Built by the Nazis near Munich in 1933, Dachau served as a model for similar camps across Europe. Nearly 32,000 deaths were recorded in the camps 12 years of existence. The camp was liberated by US troops on 29 April 1945.