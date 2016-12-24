The United States Vice President Joe Biden on Friday attempted to explain why the Democratic Party suffered such a big loss in clinching the presidency, the House and even the Senate.

The Democratic leader said that it was because the party nominee for the presidential seat Hillary Clinton never figured out why she was running for the presidential seat in the first place. He said that the Democratic candidate lacked a clear vision for her campaign, which resulted in her loss in the 2016 US elections held last month.

"I don't think she ever really figured it out. And by the way, I think it was really hard for her to decide to run," Bide told the Los Angeles Times, adding that the WikiLeaks emails also showed that her campaign lacked a clear focus to run with for the elections.

The vice president said that Clinton probably felt obliged to run for feminist reasons to become the first female president in the US. "She thought she had no choice but to run. That, as the first woman who had an opportunity to win the presidency, I think it was a real burden on her," Biden said.

Biden said that if the Democratic Party wants to overcome the devastating loss then it needs to come up with a better message to please the middle-class section of America, which feels left out of the economy. He also added that Republican Donald Trump's win was not because of sexism and racism.

"They're all the people I grew up with. They're their kids. And they're not racist. They're not sexist. But we didn't talk to them," Biden said. He also told LA Times that the Democratic Party is now filled with elites and "a bit of elitism [has] crept in" to the Democratic Party.

"What are the arguments we're hearing? 'Well, we've got to be more progressive.' I'm not saying we should be less progressive.We should be proud of where the hell we are, and not yield an inch. In the meantime, you can't eat equality," he added.

The vice president, earlier this month, had hinted at running for the next presidential elections in 2020. Having been jointly elected twice with President Barack Obama, the 74-year-old Democrat was asked by reporters if he would run for office again after the completion of his term. "Yeah, I am. I am going to run in 2020," Biden was quoted as saying by CNBC.

When asked about the position he would be running for, the vice president said, "For President. And also, you know so, what the hell man, anyway. I'm not committing not to run. I'm not committed to anything. I learned a long time ago, fate has a strange way of intervening."