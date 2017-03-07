- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
US starts to deploy Thaad anti-missile defense system in South Korea
The United States has started the deployment of a sophisticated missile defence system in South Korea to counter North Koreas increasing aggression in the region. Military equipment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) have already arrived in South Korea. The process of deployment began on Monday (6 March) — the same day North Korea fired off four ballistic missiles.
