United States President Barack Obama on Thursday (January 12) pleasantly surprised his deputy, Vice President Joe Biden, by awarding him the top civilian honour of the country, the Presidential Medial of Freedom with Distinction, at the White House.

Obama's kind gesture came at an event to pay the final tributes to Biden for his service to the nation. The outgoing president paid a heartfelt tribute to one of his closest friends in the administration and followed it up by asking a military aide to come to the stage.

He then surprised Biden, the 47th vice president of the US, with the announcement that he is going to confer the prestigious award to him. "For the final time as president I am pleased to award our nation's highest civilian honour . . ." Obama said of Biden as a Marine officer bearing the medal stood by.

Taken aback by the announcement, Biden immediately spun around to take out a handkerchief from his pocket to wipe his tears. The president then bestowed the medal "with distinction," an additional level of veneration that his three immediate predecessors had reserved for only three others -- Pope John Paul II, former president Ronald Reagan and Gen. Colin Powell.

"I had no inkling. I thought we were going . . . to toast one another and say what an incredible journey it has been...I don't deserve this," Biden said after Obama fastened the medal around his neck.

Biden, 74, in his speech said repeatedly that he was not worthy of the honour. He also praised Obama for serving the nation with dignity. Obama, in turn, described him as a "brilliant man", a "lion of American history" and praised his long service in the Senate.

"When Joe talks about hope and opportunity for our children, we hear the father who rode the rails home there every night so he could be there to tuck his kids into bed," Obama said.

"When Joe talks to Gold Star families who have lost a hero, we hear a kindred spirit, another father of an American veteran, somebody whose faith has been tested and has been forced to wander through the darkness himself and who knows who to lean on to find the light."

Biden's influence as the vice president panned both domestic and international policy initiatives. Biden was an important figure in formulating strategies in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also played a crucial figure in encouraging Obama to send Navy SEALs on a mission to capture or kill Osama bin Laden in 2011.

"I just hope that the asterisk in history that is attached to my name when they talk about this presidency is that I can say I was part of the journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things for this country," Biden said while returning the favour to Obama.

"This honour is not only well beyond what I deserve but it is a reflection of the extent and generosity of your (Obama's) spirit. I don't deserve this, but I know it came from the president's heart," he said.