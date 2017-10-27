Two female US mariners and their dogs, stranded at sea for more than five months, were rescued on Wednesday (25 October) by a US Navy ship near Japan. Jennifer Appel, 48, and her friend Tasha Fuiava, both from Honolulu, had set off from Oahu — an island in Hawaii — for Tahiti in French Polynesia on 3 May, but encountered problems while sailing and got lost.
US Navy rescues 2 female mariners and their dogs stranded at sea for months
- October 27, 2017 15:38 IST
