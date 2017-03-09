- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
US envoy Nikki Haley says Kim Jong-un is not a rational person
US Ambassador to the UN Security Council, Nikki Haley, insists that all the options are on the table while countering North Koreas increasing provocative acts through nuclear and missile launches in the Korean peninsula. She rebuffed Chinas proposal that called for the suspension of US-South Korea joint military exercises in the region and said that a revised policy is needed to handle the Kim Jong-un regime.
