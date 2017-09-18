White House officials have been sending mixed messages on whether the US could remain in the Paris climate accord, signalling a shift from President Donald Trumps stand to pull out of the deal.In remarks on the CBS program Face the Nation, on 17 September , Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, suggested that the country could re-engage in the global climate agreement.
US could stay in Paris climate accord under the right conditions, Rex Tillerson says
White House officials have been sending mixed messages on whether the US could remain in the Paris climate accord, signalling a shift from President Donald Trumps stand to pull out of the deal.In remarks on the CBS program Face the Nation, on 17 September , Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, suggested that the country could re-engage in the global climate agreement.
- September 18, 2017 10:53 IST
-