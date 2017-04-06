The United States house of representatives, in a resolution in the first session of the 115th Congress on Wednesday, recognised the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi as the creation of Khalsa in 1699.

The resolution was submitted by Congressmen John Garamendi and Patrick Meehan, who co-chair the American Sikh Congressional Caucus, according to ANI. "Vaisakhi is an annual Festival celebrating the spring harvest season and it is particularly significant to the Sikh religion and is one of the most important dates in Sikh History," the resolution said. "For Sikhs, Vaisakhi commemorates the creation of the Khalsa, a fellowship of devout Sikhs by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699," it added.

The resolution has come at a time of increased incidents of hate crime against the Sikh community in the United States. The US administration has stated that it is making efforts to create awareness in the nation to control such incidents of hate crime.

This is said to be first time when the reference to the creation of Khalsa by the Sikh Guru has been mentioned in the US Congress. Although Vaisakhi celebration has previously been held in the White House premises, this is the first time the festival's recognition was endorsed in the House of Representatives.

Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th spiritual master of the Sikhs, founded Khalsa at Anandpur Sahib during a congregation on the occasion of Vaisakhi.

The move by the US Congress was welcomed by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs. American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (AGPC) president JS Hothi, coordinator Dr. Pritpal Singh, and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Kirpal Singh Badungar also appreciated the move.

The SGPC head said that the US has given respect to the Sikh sentiments at a time when the community is facing issues in the US. Hothi and Dr. Pritpal Singh said, "It is moment of pride and celebrations for the whole Sikh community and they are thankful to the US Federal government in general and house of representatives in particular for the initiative."