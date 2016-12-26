US blizzard warning as snow blankets Rapid City, South Dakota

A blizzard warning was in effect over the holiday weekend in Rapid City, South Dakota, US, as the National Weather Service warned people to not attempt to travel. All flights were reportedly cancelled into and out of Rapid City on Sunday, December 25. According to AccuWeather, the blizzard is expected to bring more than a foot of snow on the Dakotas, with Rapid City forecast to be worst hit. This video filmed by a motorist in Rapid City, shows a thick snow blanket covering roads.