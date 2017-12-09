The year 2017 has been marked by several terror attacks globally. And with more and more threats trickling in as people world over gear up to celebrate Christmas and welcome the new year, the United States has asked its citizens to postpone their plans to travel to Pakistan, unless absolutely necessary.

The warning comes after an increase in the number of attacks on US diplomats and embassy in Pakistan and the travel advisory explains that foreign and indigenous terrorist groups are a big threat to them throughout the nation, reported the Press Trust of India. The latest warning now replaces US' last travel advisory that was issued on May 22.

The US state department also explained that government officials, humanitarian and non-governmental organisation (NGO) employees, tribal elders, and law enforcement personnel are often targeted in the South Asian country and hence its citizens must refrain from travelling to Pakistan, at least for now.

The United States has been issuing these warnings to its citizens for the last few weeks and in November, it had also asked its citizens travelling abroad to be cautious during the Christmas and New Year season. In the advisory, the US specifically warned of "heightened risk of terrorist attacks" at "soft targets" all over Europe, including the UK.

It had asked travellers to be extra careful especially during the festive season and also cited last year's Christmas market attack in Berlin and the Istanbul attack on New Year's Eve.

Specifying these "soft targets," the advisory asked travellers to be especially alert at restaurants, airports, shopping centres and districts, hotels, and other places of tourist attraction.

"Last year, mass casualty attacks occurred at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany in December and a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey on New Year's Eve," the latest warning noted, according to the AFP. "While local governments continue counterterrorism operations, the department remains concerned about the potential for future terrorist attacks."

The US itself is also facing several terror threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria group, which has warned of an attack on Times Square during Christmas.

Meanwhile, China too has asked its citizens travelling to or living in Pakistan to be wary of plans for a series of imminent "terrorist attacks" on Chinese targets in the country. "It is understood that terrorists plan in the near term to launch a series of attacks against Chinese organizations and personnel in Pakistan," the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said in a statement on its website.

The embassy warned, "Chinese-invested organizations and Chinese citizens to increase security awareness, strengthen internal precautions, reduce trips outside as much as possible, and avoid crowded public spaces."

However, this warning has surprised many as Pakistan and China are known to be "all-weather friends." The country also regularly makes several investments in Pakistan.