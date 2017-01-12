Sky Art recently released the trailer of their new satirical comedy show, Urban Myths, featuring actors portraying the role of Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando. The creators had announced last year that BAFTA award winner Joseph Fiennes will be donning the role of Michael Jackson. The casting has clearly not gone down well with Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson, who, reacting to the trailer, tweeted that it makes her "vomit."

Tweeting her anger towards actor Fiennes, Paris wrote "it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well. I'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. Where is the respect? They worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. Shameful portrayal."

Understanding the objection, director Ben Palmer had clarified his stand on taking Fiennes on board for the role. He justified that the casting was done for Jackson from 2001 and the makers were looking at performances and physical resemblances. Fiennes fit the role right and thus was given the part, reported The Guardian.

But this justification was not enough for fans who took to twitter to object the actor and creators. While the rage began when the show was announced last year and with the release of the trailer, the anger seems to have spread like fire now.

Me after seeing #JosephFiennes as Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/t8FOdHClh7 — Tammy Tam (@nubiansweet) January 11, 2017

2017 is so disrespectful#josephfiennes playing #michaeljackson

Next we gonna have a polar bear playing harambe #icant — Kimmy Diei (@KimmyDiei) January 11, 2017

White people need to be stopped! Like there's not enough light skinned Black men that could play Michael Jackson smfh #JosephFiennes pic.twitter.com/mvPt61w5GS — Sυи σf M͛αℓ¢σŁм x̸ (@SunOfMalcolmX) January 11, 2017

That mess #JosephFiennes is doing isn't Michael Jackson. It's a cruel, disgusting joke. #NotMichaelJackson — Mystique Jackson ❤️ (@dpierson1111) January 11, 2017

The show is set to air on January 19 at 10 pm. Other artists in the series include Emmy Award winner Stockard Channing playing the role of Taylor, and Brian Cox, who will be seen taking up Brando's role. It also stars Iwan Rheon, Rupert Grint, Ben Chaplin and Aidan Gillen.