The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the results of UPSC Civil Services main examination 2016 in the next few days on its official website.

The UPSC conducted Civil Services main examination 2016 from December 3 to 9. The Civil Services main examination 2016 consisted of an essay that carried 125 marks. Candidates who pass the examination will face the final recruitment procedure – personal interview – and the final result is expected by May 2017.

The commission will recruit a total of 1079 candidates in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS). A total of 1078 candidates were recruited by the commission last year.

How to check UPSC Civil Services main results