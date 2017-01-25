The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has reportedly delayed the declaration of UPSC Civil Services main examination 2016 results by a few weeks. Several reports have claimed that the commission would announce the results of the prestigious examination in mid January but it has now emerged that it will be declared next month.

The commission is yet to announce the exact date for declaring the results of Civil Services main examination 2016 but it appears like it will happen in a few weeks' time. The results of the said examination (2015) was declared on February 19 2016, so, the Civil Services main examination 2016 results could come at around the same time.

The UPSC conducted Civil Services main examination 2016 from December 3 to 9 and candidates who pass the exam will face personal interview before the final result is declared in May 2017.

A total of 1079 candidates will be selected for recruitment in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

How to check UPSC Civil Services main exam 2016 results:

- Go to the Union Publish Service Commission official website

- Go to Examination section on the front page and follow "View all" link

- Follow "Active Examinations" link

- Follow "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2016" link

