WhatsApp users on iOS platform finally get levelled with the Android version of the app. The world's largest cross-platform instant messaging app is now updated with a new feature that allows iPhone users to send messages when the device is completely offline.

WhatsApp for Android allowed users to send messages to any desired contact even when there is no internet connection on the device. The messages would be queued in the chat and sent when the device gets connected to the internet. This feature was available on Android for more than a year, but iOS users are only getting it now.

The new feature, although a minor one, makes a lot of difference for frequent users of the app. Especially when you are mid-way sending a message and the connection is lost, the message cannot be sent unless the internet is back on the phone. The send button would be disabled when the device doesn't have a strong connection. But that changes with the latest WhatsApp version 2.17.1.

In addition to this, iPhone users can free up phone's storage by clearing certain type messages like videos, images, GIFs and voice messages from chats. To do so, users must go to Settings > Data and Storage Usage > Storage Usage and then select the file types and tap "clear". This will come in handy for iPhones since they have limited storage, especially the base 16GB models.

Finally, the update to WhatsApp for iOS lets users send up to 30 photos or videos at once, according to the app's changelog on iTunes.

Apple iPhone users running iOS 7 or higher can instantly update or download the updated version of WhatsApp from App Store from iTunes.