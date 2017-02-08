LG G3, which was launched in 2014, recently lost the flagship status, as the device crossed the two years age mark. With the relegation, LG G3 is no longer eligible to get any more official updates from the phone-maker and will have to stay put with Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS for the rest of the life cycle.

Having said that, LG G3 owners can still be able to experience the latest Android Nougat software by trying custom ROMs, which are found in abundance on the Internet. Among them, LineageOS created by former members of world renowned CyanogenMod community, is trustable enough to install on your LG G3 series.

It brings all the goodies of the Nougat such as night mode, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features to enhance user experience.

In addition to those features, it also comes with CyanogenMod exclusive themes, apps, performance tweaks and more to LG G3.

We like to remind users that this software is a nightly version and some features might be absent. Readers are advised to go through the whole article to weigh out all the pros and cons, and then go ahead with the installation process.

Prerequisites [Things to remember before installing Custom ROM]:

This new LineageOS [official] 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM has to be installed only on select models -- unlocked LG G3 (D855), Canada (d852) and T-Mobile (d851)-- only; if tried on other devices, it might brick them [To check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> Model Number]

In LineageOS, Root file will not be integrated like CyanogenMod, instead it will made as separate file as Google Apps. This means users have to download and install Root firmware similar to Google Apps (GApps).

LineageOS users are advised wipe the current ROM in the device when switching to LineageOS, and reinstall their GApps.

Make sure the device is rooted (Bootloader unlocked) before going forward.

Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void and it will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing of memory in the smartphone. So make sure to back all the data by installing Clockwork Mod (CWM) Recovery/ TWRP.

Make sure you have installed USB drivers on the PC, or else the device will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure your device has more than 80 percent battery, or else there is a chance of the smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted mid-way.

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation procedure of LineageOS [official] 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM on LG G3 via TWRP recovery method:

Step 1: Download LineageOS [official] 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM and Google Apps on to your PC.

[Note: downloadable file links are provided at the bottom]

Step 2: Connect LG G3 to the computer

Step 3: Place the LineageOS [official] 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

Models LineageOS 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM Unlocked LG G3 (d855) Download link Canada LG G3 (d852) Download link T-Mobile LG G3 (d851) Download link

Google Apps: HERE & USB driver: HERE

[Credits: LineageOS.org]