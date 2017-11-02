Keralites all over the globe celebrated Kerala Piravi, the formation day of the south Indian state on Wednesday, November 1. Being a special day, a few filmmakers announced their upcoming projects in Malayalam lined up for the year.

The recently announced upcoming Malayalam movies include Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar IV, Tovino Thomas' Theevandi, Soubin Shahir's Sudani From Nigeria and Kunchacko Boban's Kuttanadan Marpappa.

Kunjali Marakkar IV

Megastar Mammootty's next Kunjali Marakkar IV was officially announced on the Kerala Piravi day. Helmed by Santosh Sivan, the big-budget entertainer based on a naval chief of the Zamorin, Kunhali Marakkar IV (Mohammed Ali), is the production venture of August Cinema, owned by Santosh Sivan, Shaji Nadesan and Arya.

"We proudly announcing our Mega project with Mega Star #Mammokka," reads the Facebook post of August Cinema.

TP Rajeevan and Shankar Ramakrishnan have penned the script of the period drama, which has an ensemble cast. Meanwhile, Mammootty had recently announced being part of another period drama Maamaankam.

Theevandi

On November 1, Tovino Thomas also announced his upcoming film Theevandi. Production house August Cinema is on a roll as the upcoming movie, directed by debutant Fellini Tp, is also bankrolled under its banner.

The makers have released its first-look poster that features a cigarette packet with a statutory warning on smoking. The film is expected to start rolling this month.

Sudani from Nigeria

Young star Dulquer Salmaan announced upcoming project Sudani From Nigeria on Wednesday via his social media pages. Directed by Zakariya, the movie has Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson in main roles. It is produced by director Sameer Thahir and cinematographer Shyju Khalid under the banner of Happy Hours Entertainments.

It is understood that Sudani from Nigeria is based on football and 19-year-old Samuel appears as a Sudani, who arrives Malappuram as a football player.

"This is gonna be a super endearing film !! Wishing my dearest Samirkka, Shyjukka & Saubi, debutant Samuel Abiola as well as Director Zakariya and the entire team all the best wishes for their new film "Sudani from Nigeria" ! Cannot wait for this film to be ready [sic]," Dulquer wrote while announcing the project.

Kuttanadan Marpappa

On his 41st birthday on November 2, actor Kunchacko Boban announced his next film titled Kuttanadan Marpappa, in which he will be seen as a cameraman.

Written and directed by Sreejith Vijayan, the movie has an ensemble cast, including Shanthi Krishna, Aditi Ravi, Innocent, Salim Kumar, Aju Varghese, Dharmajan and Ramesh Pisharody in significant roles. Haseeb Haneef, Naushad Alathur and Aji Medayil co-produce the project, which is expected to hit the screens in March 2018.