Upasana Singh has once again quit The Kapil Sharma Show to join hands with Krushna Abhishek, this time in his new show The Drama Company.

The actress said she was unhappy with her role and hence decided to bid adieu. She will be seen as a guest performer in the upcoming episode of The Drama Company.

"I feel immensely proud to work at The Drama Company. I readily agreed to work as I have worked with Neeti and Preeti Simoes (producers of the show) very closely in the past (they also produced Kapil Sharma's two shows) and they are my really good friends. I will be a guest performer on the show for a few episodes," IANS quoted her as saying.

Upasana rose to popularity as Pinky Bua on Comedy Nights with Kapil (CNWK), which aired on Colors TV. However, after CNWK went off air, Upasana moved to Krushna's Comedy Nights Live while other members of Kapil's team came up with a new show — The Kapil Sharma Show.

But later she quit Comedy Nights Live claiming she wasn't enjoying her role, only to rejoin the team of The Kapil Sharma Show.

With Upasana shuffling between two shows, it seems she is unsure about her loyalty towards the people she is working with. It now remains to be seen how long Upasana manages to stay in The Drama Company.

Meanwhile, Kapil's show has been struggling to live up to viewers' expectation ever since Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar made their much-hyped exit. It has been witnessing a free-fall in terms of Television Rating Points (TRPs). In addition to this, Kapil's ill-health and cancellation of shoots have affected the show severely.