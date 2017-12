A young dog called Loca that suffered a fractured cheekbone and jawbone following an attack from another dog has been helped out by the University of Californias Davis School of Veterinary Medicine who have created a special mask for canines with such injuries. The 3D-printed exoskeleton dubbed the Exo-K9 was designed by biomedical engineering students alongside UC Davis staff. Loca is now recovering well from the surgery on her facial injuries.