Unicef warns of famine in South Sudan affecting one million people

  • March 24, 2017 18:25 IST
    By UNICEF
According to a report by Unicef one million people are at risk of starvation in South Sudan. More than 270,000 children already suffer from severe malnutrition. Drought and continued insecurity create serious dangers for the population.
