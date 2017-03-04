UN Official: Trumps stance on torture makes the blood run cold

  • March 4, 2017 14:28 IST
    By Reuters
UN Official: Trumps stance on torture makes the blood run cold Close
U.N. human rights expert Ben Emmerson has voiced concern about US President Donald Trumps statements on torture in interrogations. He also called for senior officials from George W. Bushs administration to be prosecuted for allowing the illegal practice.
loading image
IBT TV
We tried Nando's new Vusa hot sauce and it was intense
Most popular