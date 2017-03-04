- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
UN Official: Trumps stance on torture makes the blood run cold
U.N. human rights expert Ben Emmerson has voiced concern about US President Donald Trumps statements on torture in interrogations. He also called for senior officials from George W. Bushs administration to be prosecuted for allowing the illegal practice.
