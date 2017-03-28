Ultra-Orthodox dressed Jewish rapper blows away New York pedestrians

Ultra-Orthodox dressed Jewish rapper blows away New York pedestrians Close
Sammy K, the stage name of Atlanta-based Jewish rapper Sam Kalnitz, shared a video of himself dressed up in ultra-Orthodox Jewish clothing and asking New York pedestrians if he could rap for them. The video shows Kalnitz blowing away different groups of listeners, many of whom appear shocked at the impressive rhythmic flow emerging from the man dressed like a Hasidic yeshiva boy.
