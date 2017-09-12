The UK government has won a vote on the EU Withdrawal Bill with 326 MPs voting in favour and 290 against. The bill passed its second reading which now means it goes through to the committee stage, with the vote seen as the first parliamentary test of the two-year Brexit timetable.
UK Politicians pass through EU withdrawal bill
- September 12, 2017 13:49 IST
