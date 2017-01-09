UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt admits some hospitals have ‘very, very severe problems’

UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has admitted that some hospitals have “very severe problems”, but stopped short of agreeing with the Red Cross that the NHS is facing a “humanitarian crisis”. Mr Hunt added that the government is working ‘day and night’ to try and fix the problems in UK hospitals.
