UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said something had to be done after an alleged chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government on its own people. Fallon said on 7 April he was given advance notice of Americas decision to launch missile strikes on the airfield from where the alleged chemical weapons originated. Prime Minister Theresa May was kept informed about the strikes throughout, he said, and supported the US fully.
UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon: We fully support the American action in Syria
- April 7, 2017 18:02 IST
