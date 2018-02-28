A strange line of white cloud was reportedly observed across Earth from Antarctica to the North Pole with the help of Google Earth. The weird cloud formation stretches over an area of 12,000-13,000 miles.

Tyler Glocker, a UFO hunter from YouTube channel Secureteam10, said that this mysterious formation was not formed by any airline. "This map here and at this distance only gives us images of the major cloud formations and weather around the Earth. There are obviously hundreds of thousands of contrails by planes but we cannot see them," Glockner stated in a video on his YouTube channel.

According to the speculations made by Glockner, the strange formation from Antarctica to the North Pole was made by a mysterious anomaly which has to be gigantic and swift enough to be able to formulate a phenomenon like this one.

"Whatever created this cloud formation, if that's what it is, would have to be massive. Not only that, it would have the ability to go from Antarctica spanning 13,000 miles in a straight line all the way to the North Pole without stopping and without changing direction. It would have to do this fast enough to leave this entire line of clouds in perfect condition like it moved over the Earth in a matter of minutes," he added.

Mixed reactions were received over the video on social media as some agreed with the fact that the gigantic trail of cloud was created by some mysterious anomaly. A section of social media users rubbished the claims and believed it to be fake or a chemical trail created by a jet engine. "That has to be proof of an alien mothership, surely?" asked another viewer.

"Wow! No natural formation could cause a straight line of clouds. No way! And the fact that the line starts and ends in the north pole and Antarctica. Crazy," said another viewer.

"It looks like a chem trail, DARPA has admitted to weather manipulation, as reported 2-3 weeks ago on ZeroHedge .A contrail evaporates within a matter of 45 seconds behind the jet engine, chem trails take up 4 hours to disappear, go outside during the day look up and see for yourself," another comment stated.

You can check out the mysterious phenomenon here: