A mysterious ring cloud hovering above Shangrao of Jiangxi Province in China has left the residents baffled. The strangely shaped cloud appeared in the sky last week, but the video has gone viral now.

A video shows orange-hued cloud floating in the sky above a village at Shaoyang town, Shangrao. The round cloud looked like a flame burning and it remained in the sky for at least 10 minutes.

The video was initially shared on the Chinese social media site Weibo and later it went viral on YouTube. The video also shows several locals capturing the mysterious phenomenon on their cameras.

Some villagers believed that the mysterious phenomenon is nothing but UFO hovering above.

In recent times, mysterious smoke rings have been spotted in the sky in several places, including the US, Siberia, Russia and even in the UK. Scientists have termed this rings as "smoke vortex."

In August, beachgoers in China were left in shock after they found a black-mysterious ring in the sky. However, it was later revealed that the ring was just a visual effect from a performance from an event.

The increase in the number of spottings of the mysterious cloud ring across the world has led many to believe that this could be related to extraterrestrial activities, but UFO experts have dismissed the theory.

"Smoke rings in the sky like this one look very spooky and unusual," UFO expert Nigel Watson told Mail Online. "In this case, it isn't an extraterrestrial spacecraft from planet Zog sent by evil aliens, but the byproduct of cannon fire of a battle reenactment at the nearby Yorkshire Wartime Event."

Another UFO expert said that these designs are caused by smoke vortex.

"Despite exotic theories about UFOs, aliens, or portals to other dimensions, I believe there's a decidedly down-to-earth explanation here. A so-called smoke vortex can arise when you have a blast through a circular structure like a smokestack. So these weird effects can be caused by accident — or indeed by design," UFO expert Nick Pope told Mail Online.