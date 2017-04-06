The full eight-minute video captured the shocking exchange during a fare in New York city with driver Bakany Blacky recording the female passenger in the back of his car before uploading it on LiveLeak.Unleashing a rant where she says she will “start screaming out the window that you’re raping me”, she then falsely accuses the driver of punching her in the face. She then decides to unfurl racist abuse, telling the driver to “get the f**k out of my country” and that “Donald Trump is going to send you and your family back”. It is believed the argument started over the driver not being able to provide the passenger with a smartphone charger – as it can be heard in the clip him saying “if I don’t have a charger, politely ask me. I’ll politely tell you…but you start disrespecting me...” It swiftly ignited into the passenger hitting the back of the seats, saying she will spit in his face, punch herself in her own face and claim the driver was responsible.