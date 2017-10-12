Can the India under 17 football team bow out on a high? That remains the biggest question on everyone's lips as the hosts look forward to their final outing in the group stages of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 on Thursday.

Nothing but a win can still keep hopes alive for India to stay in the competition. Their opponents, Ghana, meanwhile, pose a huge threat.

"We will go for nothing less than a win. We have shown the world that we belong on the same page as them and now we want to show that we can win against them," head coach of the India U-17 football team, Luis Norton de Matos, mentioned.

"Ghana will be a physical as well as a mental challenge for us. They (Ghana) are a strong physical team who are quick on the ball. We would have to be on our toes for the entirety of the match, if we are to secure a win.

"However, the boys are ready for the challenge that will be thrown in front of them. We will give it our all and aim to create history once again."

The historic goal scored by Jeakson Singh against Colombia will stay forever etched in the minds and hearts of the Indian football fans. Against the South American giants, India produced a much better display than they did against the United States of America (USA) in the start of the tournament.

The recent flow can only give us plenty of hope.

Here is the complete schedule of October 12 matches:

Delhi - JLN Stadium

Mali vs New Zealand

Time: 5 pm IST

TV channel (India): Sony TEN 2/HD, TEN 3

Live stream: Sony Liv

India vs Ghana

Time: 8 pm IST

TV channel (India): Sony TEN 2/HD, TEN 3, DD Sports

Radio commentary (India): Akashvani AIR

Live stream: Sony Liv

Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium

Turkey vs Paraguay

Time: 5 pm IST

TV channel (India): Sony ESPN

Live stream: Sony Liv

USA vs Colombia