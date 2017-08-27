The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 15 people when three boats started sinking during Hurricane Harvey. The people were evacuated with the help of two helicopters. Port Aransas was one area hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey. Heavy rain and severe flooding occurred in large areas in Texas. At least two people were killed in the storm.
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 15 people off sinking vessels during Hurricane Harvey
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 15 people when three boats started sinking during Hurricane Harvey. The people were evacuated with the help of two helicopters. Port Aransas was one area hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey. Heavy rain and severe flooding occurred in large areas in Texas. At least two people were killed in the storm.
- August 27, 2017 17:34 IST
-