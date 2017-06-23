British Prime Minister Theresa May said on 23 June that the offer she had made on the rights of EU citizens to live in Britain after Brexit was very fair and very serious and that her government would set out more detailed proposals later. EU leaders greeted the offer made during a summit in Brussels late on 22 June with a degree of scepticism and said many questions remained.
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May says offer on rights of EU citizens is fair and serious
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on 23 June that the offer she had made on the rights of EU citizens to live in Britain after Brexit was very fair and very serious and that her government would set out more detailed proposals later. EU leaders greeted the offer made during a summit in Brussels late on 22 June with a degree of scepticism and said many questions remained.
- June 23, 2017 15:09 IST
-