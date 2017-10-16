The India under 17 football team are out of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, but that doesn't mean you should stop watching the biggest football tournament ever happening in the country. The round of 16 matches start off on Monday October 16.

While some teams have just about got lucky to seal qualification to the next round of the tournament, others have put forward dominating performance right from the start of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, to make an impact.

All six venues across India will be hosting the round of 16 matches.

A look at the 16 qualified teams

Group winners : Ghana, Paraguay, Iran, Brazil, France, England

: Ghana, Paraguay, Iran, Brazil, France, England Group runners-up : Colombia, Mali, Germany, Spain, Japan, Iraq

: Colombia, Mali, Germany, Spain, Japan, Iraq Best-ranked third-place teams: United States of America, Honduras, Niger, Mexico

The best performances in group stages (3 out of 3 wins)

In order of ranking Team Matches Points Goal difference Goals for 1 France 3 9 +11 14 2 England 3 9 +9 11 3 Iran 3 9 +9 10 4 Paraguay 3 9 +5 10 5 Brazil 3 9 +5 6

Round of 16 fixtures

Date Fixture Time Venue Result October 16 Colombia vs Germany 5 pm IST JLN Stadium, Delhi Paraguay vs United States 8 pm IST JLN Stadium, Delhi October 17 Iran vs Mexico 5 pm IST JLN Stadium, Goa France vs Spain 5 pm IST IG Athletic Stadium, Guwahati England vs Japan 8 pm IST Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata Mali vs Iraq 8 pm IST JLN Stadium, Goa October 18 Ghana vs Niger 5 pm IST DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Brazil vs Honduras 8 pm IST JLN Stadium, Kochi

