The India under 17 football team are out of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, but that doesn't mean you should stop watching the biggest football tournament ever happening in the country. The round of 16 matches start off on Monday October 16.
While some teams have just about got lucky to seal qualification to the next round of the tournament, others have put forward dominating performance right from the start of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, to make an impact.
All six venues across India will be hosting the round of 16 matches.
A look at the 16 qualified teams
- Group winners: Ghana, Paraguay, Iran, Brazil, France, England
- Group runners-up: Colombia, Mali, Germany, Spain, Japan, Iraq
- Best-ranked third-place teams: United States of America, Honduras, Niger, Mexico
The best performances in group stages (3 out of 3 wins)
|In order of ranking
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|Goal difference
|Goals for
|1
|France
|3
|9
|+11
|14
|2
|England
|3
|9
|+9
|11
|3
|Iran
|3
|9
|+9
|10
|4
|Paraguay
|3
|9
|+5
|10
|5
|Brazil
|3
|9
|+5
|6
Round of 16 fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|Result
|October 16
|Colombia vs Germany
|5 pm IST
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|Paraguay vs United States
|8 pm IST
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|October 17
|Iran vs Mexico
|5 pm IST
|JLN Stadium, Goa
|France vs Spain
|5 pm IST
|IG Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|England vs Japan
|8 pm IST
|Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
|Mali vs Iraq
|8 pm IST
|JLN Stadium, Goa
|October 18
|Ghana vs Niger
|5 pm IST
|DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
|Brazil vs Honduras
|8 pm IST
|JLN Stadium, Kochi
All matches will be shown LIVE in India
- TV channels: Sony ESPN/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3
- Live streaming: Sony Liv (on PC and mobile app)