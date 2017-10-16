fifa u17 world cup
A still from the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between Brazil and Niger in Goa. Both teams have made it to the round of 16 stage of the competition.IANS

The India under 17 football team are out of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, but that doesn't mean you should stop watching the biggest football tournament ever happening in the country. The round of 16 matches start off on Monday October 16.

While some teams have just about got lucky to seal qualification to the next round of the tournament, others have put forward dominating performance right from the start of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, to make an impact.

All six venues across India will be hosting the round of 16 matches. 

A look at the 16 qualified teams

  • Group winners: Ghana, Paraguay, Iran, Brazil, France, England
  • Group runners-up: Colombia, Mali, Germany, Spain, Japan, Iraq
  • Best-ranked third-place teams: United States of America, Honduras, Niger, Mexico

The best performances in group stages (3 out of 3 wins)

In order of ranking Team Matches Points Goal difference Goals for
1 France 3 9 +11 14
2 England 3 9 +9 11
3 Iran 3 9 +9 10
4 Paraguay 3 9 +5 10
5 Brazil 3 9 +5 6

Round of 16 fixtures

Date Fixture Time Venue Result
October 16 Colombia vs Germany 5 pm IST JLN Stadium, Delhi  
  Paraguay vs United States 8 pm IST JLN Stadium, Delhi  
October 17 Iran vs Mexico 5 pm IST JLN Stadium, Goa  
  France vs Spain 5 pm IST IG Athletic Stadium, Guwahati  
  England vs Japan 8 pm IST Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata  
  Mali vs Iraq 8 pm IST JLN Stadium, Goa  
October 18 Ghana vs Niger 5 pm IST DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai  
  Brazil vs Honduras 8 pm IST JLN Stadium, Kochi  

All matches will be shown LIVE in India

  • TV channels: Sony ESPN/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3
  • Live streaming: Sony Liv (on PC and mobile app)