Researchers have found a great way to lower the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. They found that consuming legumes like chickpeas, peas, beans and lentils, aid in controlling blood sugar.

According to 2015 statistics, more than 400 million adults were diagnosed with type-2 diabetes, is a chronic condition that impacts the way blood sugar is processed by the body.

Legumes are high in vitamin B and comprise minerals crucial for your body such as calcium, magnesium and potassium.

Researchers analysed 3,349 participants who didn't have type-2 diabetes, but were highly prone to heart disease.

The research revealed that consuming lentils in high quantities, at least one serving per week, reduced the chances of getting diabetes by 33 per cent.

Nerea Becerra-Tomas, researcher from the Universitat Rovira i Virgili, Spain, stated that substituting half of the daily foods that are high in protein or carbohydrates such as bread, eggs, baked potatoes and rice with lentils is related to reduced chances of being susceptible to type-2 diabetes, according to a statement.

Eating lentils also provides fibres and are categorised as foods with low Glycemic Index (GI), which means they raise blood sugar levels very slowly

The year 2016 was declared International Year of Legumes by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in order to make people more aware of the health benefits of consuming legumes.