Two engineering students, a 22-year-old boy and a 21-year-old girl, were found dead in a forest area near Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavla hill station, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased students were stripped and hit on the back of their heads with a blunt object and had sustained injuries in other parts of their bodies, the police said.

"A local resident, who spotted the bodies yesterday in the forest area located near INS Shivaji Naval station here, alerted the police," an officer at Lonavla City Police Station said adding that the girl's hands were tied at the back and she was gagged.

"Both the deceased were students of a third year engineering course at a college in Lonavla. The girl hailed from Otur in Pune district. The boy hailed from Rahuri in Ahmednagar," the officer told the news agency adding that the two students were friends and had gone out together on Sunday.

The officer said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the police are awaiting the reports. He added that the police are "investigating the case from all angles" and police would talk to the family members of both the deceased students soon.