As the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the country's biggest indirect tax reform, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee at midnight, netizens all across India took it upon themselves to welcome it in their own way.
They decided to flood social media with memes and jokes that are cracking people up and showing a clear picture of the confused state of the country.
Here are a few of the memes that have been making rounds on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.
Modi and Jaitley go 'Dhinchak'
As netizens are famous for meting out their opinions attired in the latest trends, they decided to give PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley a spin-off in Dhinchak Pooja's style.
Here are PM Modi and Jaitley singing to the tunes of 'Selfie maine le li yaar':
Presenting the Arun Jaitley Dhinchak Song.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 30, 2017
RT it to all your friends who love to hate Dhinchak Pooja & GST. pic.twitter.com/mOzbREghhi
A few even came up with memes revolving around the full form of the acronym GST. While a few rolled out its full form as 'Good Night. Sweet dreams. Take care,' others took a dig at the Modi government and said that GST stands for 'Gayi Tumhari Sarkar.'
GST bole toh— NemiSh uDaNi ?? (@charmer_nku) June 20, 2017
G - Good Night
S - Sweet Dreams
T - Take Care
???#OneNationOneTaxOneMarket #GST
#GayiSarkarTumhari strike strikes ! pic.twitter.com/ei4vBvC6he— seema (@seemaadhikari) June 30, 2017
GST = #GayiSarkarTumhari#GSTfact~ Across the globe, the Govt that implemented #GST has lost the very next election.#GSTForNewIndia ??? pic.twitter.com/eTorEZUmjG— ║█║▌║█║▌│║▌║▌║█™ (@Myth_Busterz) June 30, 2017
#GayiSarkarTumhari pic.twitter.com/GMESYzno0z— Nehruvian MAHALA INC (@BeingMahala) June 30, 2017
#BJPKaJungleRaaj #GayiSarkarTumhari pic.twitter.com/BuoD8dEGDj— A K (@Ajay_verma222) June 28, 2017
#GSTTamasha is not rolled out yet, Roll Back started. We are not against GST, but Govts unpreparedness will hurt us badly #GayiSarkarTumhari pic.twitter.com/VALeda2hdz— Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) June 30, 2017
The memes even took snap at the taxes implemented on various goods and services which PM Modi defined as Good and Simple Tax.
#GSTForNewIndia #OneNationOneTaxOneMarket pic.twitter.com/Z9kKdUXlBK— Sai Phani Teja (@nsptsaiphani) July 1, 2017
Pic1: price— Rahul Gandhi (@iDesiDevil) June 30, 2017
Pic2: total amount including GST.
Good & Simple Tax. #gstrollout pic.twitter.com/pHrOI13jG3
#GayiSarkarTumhari— Parth Patel (@iparthpatel) June 30, 2017
Twitter PM pic.twitter.com/9ZUx1VG8R0
BJP voter after knowing that #GST will make alcohol more expensive pic.twitter.com/wLkRJSjJF5— Professor (@BeerOholic) May 19, 2017
PM Modi might call it Good and Simple Tax, but here's how Indians are seeing it:
GST pic.twitter.com/7SpcpdGJJm— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) June 29, 2017
But not all are treating it negatively:
Finally, here are a few memes directed at Jaitley and his GST launch.
Arun Jaitley preparing for #Gst launch on July 1 pic.twitter.com/IMBexJ9VUo— Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) June 21, 2017
Jaitley & GST ... pic.twitter.com/XyfYohqZZC— Spyder Mahesh (@Fussy_Ca) June 22, 2017
Arun Jaitley trying to implement the #Gst pic.twitter.com/vxUtVkvcmw— Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) June 21, 2017