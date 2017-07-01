As the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the country's biggest indirect tax reform, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee at midnight, netizens all across India took it upon themselves to welcome it in their own way.

They decided to flood social media with memes and jokes that are cracking people up and showing a clear picture of the confused state of the country.

Here are a few of the memes that have been making rounds on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Modi and Jaitley go 'Dhinchak'

As netizens are famous for meting out their opinions attired in the latest trends, they decided to give PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley a spin-off in Dhinchak Pooja's style.

Here are PM Modi and Jaitley singing to the tunes of 'Selfie maine le li yaar':

Presenting the Arun Jaitley Dhinchak Song.

RT it to all your friends who love to hate Dhinchak Pooja & GST. pic.twitter.com/mOzbREghhi — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 30, 2017

A few even came up with memes revolving around the full form of the acronym GST. While a few rolled out its full form as 'Good Night. Sweet dreams. Take care,' others took a dig at the Modi government and said that GST stands for 'Gayi Tumhari Sarkar.'

GST bole toh

G - Good Night

S - Sweet Dreams

T - Take Care

???#OneNationOneTaxOneMarket #GST — NemiSh uDaNi ?? (@charmer_nku) June 20, 2017

#GSTTamasha is not rolled out yet, Roll Back started. We are not against GST, but Govts unpreparedness will hurt us badly #GayiSarkarTumhari pic.twitter.com/VALeda2hdz — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) June 30, 2017

The memes even took snap at the taxes implemented on various goods and services which PM Modi defined as Good and Simple Tax.

Pic1: price

Pic2: total amount including GST.

Good & Simple Tax. #gstrollout pic.twitter.com/pHrOI13jG3 — Rahul Gandhi (@iDesiDevil) June 30, 2017

BJP voter after knowing that #GST will make alcohol more expensive pic.twitter.com/wLkRJSjJF5 — Professor (@BeerOholic) May 19, 2017

PM Modi might call it Good and Simple Tax, but here's how Indians are seeing it:

But not all are treating it negatively:

Finally, here are a few memes directed at Jaitley and his GST launch.

Arun Jaitley preparing for #Gst launch on July 1 pic.twitter.com/IMBexJ9VUo — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) June 21, 2017