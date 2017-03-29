Twitter goes into meltdown after hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo statue is unveiled

Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured by his home of Funchal, in Madeira, on 29 March, when the island’s international airport was renamed in his honour. The Real Madrid star spoke at a ceremony at the airport attended by fans and officials, including Portugal’s president and prime minister.A bronze bust of Ronaldo was also unveiled at the ceremony. Its unusual appearance attracted plenty of comment in the media and online.
