Twitter India briefly suspended various accounts of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and certain spokespersons of the ABVP on Friday.

BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga alleged that Twitter suspended @ABVPvoice, @bahugunasaket, @irahulshrmaa, @dikshaaverma, @saurabhjnu, and @ABVPdelhi.

He asked Twitter if freedom of speech was no longer acceptable. When asked why Twitter had suspended the various accounts he responded:

. @asmitasarkar30 I am also asking the same question from @TwitterIndia — Tajinder Pal S Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 24, 2017

The accounts were later reinstated with reset followers and following lists.

Saket Bahuguna, National Media Convenor of ABVP, told International Business Times India that his account was reinstated albeit the followers and following lists.

@asmitasarkar30 yes, but the followers & followed have been lost. — Saket Bahuguna (@BahugunaSaket) March 24, 2017

Diksha Verma, a student activist of ABVP, tweeted saying that her account was suspended for raising voice against being molested and "Expose & fight against the anti-nationals."

We asked Twitter about the reason behind the temporary suspension of these accounts but did not receive a response.