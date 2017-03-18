Two blasts were reported from Agra Cantonment railway station on Saturday morning, leading to chaos in a city that has already been on terror alert since yesterday. The police have rushed to the spot and are investigating, besides having cordoned off the area.

Also read: Taj Mahal under threat from ISIS? Link being circulated of impending attack; security enhanced in area

The first blast occurred in a garbage dump. As panic spread and people started running helter-skelter, the second blast occurred, this time on the terrace of a house. However, no injury has been reported so far in any of the blasts, and both blasts are said to be of low intensity.

It may be noted here that the Islamic State group — also known as Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) — had issued a terror threat in the region, with plans to attack the Taj Mahal.

This is a developing story.