The concept of electric scooter is yet to gain traction in India. Apart from Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech, there is no other e-scooter manufacturer at present.

Ather Energy, Hero and TVS are working on e-scooters, and models from these manufacturers are expected in 2018.

Meanwhile, Twenty Two Motors — a Haryana-based EV startup founded in 2016 — may also introduce an electric scooter.

Cracking the e-scooter segment against established rivals will not be a cakewalk for Twenty Two Motors. Hence its study concept, christened Flow, will take on rivals with a lot of technologically advanced features.

The Flow has a very clean design. It comes with a round headlamp and LED ring that adds a retro charm. The front apron is clean and it has an angular design.

The concept gets a telescopic suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, high tensile steel alloy wheels, and an all-LED headlight, taillight and turn indicators.

It also boasts of a mobile charging socket and under-seat storage, which can hold two helmets at once.

The Flow is special because of features such as reverse gear, cruise control, LCD display, a Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) and programmable LED lights.

The KERS system found on F1 cars adds an extra 6 percent life to the battery while combined with the EBS (electronic braking system).

The concept is connected to Twenty Two's cloud-based system 24x7 and can also be linked to a smartphone. The mobile app can track the scooter, check for any troubles and diagnose them.

Users can remotely track the vehicle through the in-built geo-fencing feature. If the scooter goes beyond the set boundaries, the user's mobile app can shut the scooter down remotely.

The technical specifications of the scooter are also premium. The Flow gets a 2.1kW electric motor that develops torque of 90 Nm at 100 rpm.

The scooter weighs just 85kg and has a payload of 150kg. It can go up to 80km on a single charge and has a top speed of 60kmph. The battery can be fully charged in two hours.

Twenty Two Motors is planning to launch the Flow at Auto Expo 2018. It will be priced between Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000.