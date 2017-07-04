A Pakistani bride, who is not being a granted an Indian visa thus putting her long-awaited wedding at stake, has sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj helps Pak baby get medical visa for treatment in India

Karachi-based Sadia Khan's marriage was finalised in 2012 when she and her family visited Lucknow. However, with only a month to go for the wedding day, the 25-year-old has still not been granted an Indian visa.

She took to Twitter on July 2 to tweet out her agony to Swaraj who had helped a two-and-a-half- month-old baby from Pakistan seek a medical visa to India.

"Mam I am very Much Desperate for my Marriage pls help i Hope to hear a positive response from ur Side Es Beti ki Help kriye (Please help this daughter)," Khan tweeted on July 2.

@SushmaSwaraj @sushilrTOI My Marriage On 1st Aug from Lucknow India,Plz Mam Meri help kariye :( I Suffer Alots...@sushilrTOI Sir plz Help — Sadia Khan (@SadiaKh05237105) July 3, 2017

Here's a picture of the rejection letter that Sadia received from the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

"@SushmaSwaraj Mam My Marriage is On 1st Aug Mam plz Help kariye I Suffers Alots Mam :( Me nd My Family didn't get the Visa," Khan tweeted again on Tuesday.

"The High Commission rejected my application twice, but no explanation was provided. We've been trying to get a visa since the past one year," Sadia was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

In 2016, Swaraj had directed the Indian Embassy in Washington to issue a visa to US-based Abhai Kaul so that he could attend his father's funeral in India and perform the last rites.

Earlier in 2016, Swaraj had also helped a Pakistani bride, Priya Bachani, to travel to India for her wedding. It was over media reports that the bride's family had failed to get a visa due to escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian Army surgical strikes and the Uri attacks.