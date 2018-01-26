TVS Motor Company has teased a video, confirming the arrival of its new two-wheeler on February 5 ahead of Auto Expo 2018. The 12-seconds teaser shows T-shaped LED tail light while the audio gives a clear idea about the throaty exhaust note.

Though the company shies away from revealing more details of the upcoming product, multiple reports claim the model in question will the production version of the Graphite scooter concept TVS unveiled at Auto Expo 2014. There was no news regarding the Graphite post the show until last year when a set of spy images of a heavily camouflaged TVS scooter found testing. The test mules looked a lot like the TVS Graphite concept.

The production-spec Graphite is expected to be a performance scooter, a segment which TVS is yet to foray. The Graphite is expected to draw power from a 125cc engine that will develop around 11.5hp. In comparison to the Vespa's 125cc engine makes 10.45hp, the Graphite has more edge in power. Reports also claim Graphite has a top speed of 103kmph.

Notable features on the test mules of the TVS Graphite were digital instrument cluster, external fuel filler cap, engine kill switch, aluminium foot pegs and grab rails. The scooter is also expected with petal disc brake and alloy wheels. On design, the Graphite will feature an aggrieve bodywork with a front apron in line with Yamaha RayZ. The rear of the scooter in the spy shots indicate it will have a sharp, swept-back look.

The Graphite concept shown at the expo was packed with a lot of cool features like AMT gearbox with paddle shifters, LED console, clip-on handlebars and dual-channel ABS. If these features make into production-spec, it will be the biggest USP for the scooter. Having said that, TVS will have to really work on providing all these features in an affordable package.

After the unveiling on February 5, TVS will showcase the scooter at Auto Expo 2018 starting on February 7. When launched, the new TVS Graphite 125cc scooter will rival models like Suzuki Access and Honda Grazia.

