Popular two-wheeler maker TVS is not done yet with the testing of its upcoming motorcycle, Akula 310. Spied countless times already, the Akula 310, which is rumoured to get Apache RR 310S as its production name has been caught on camera yet again.

The new video on YouTube does not have anything much to reveal. However, the repeated sightings of the Apache RR 310S indicate the arrival of the model. The TVS motorcycle is expected to be launched in September this year.

First made its appearance as a concept at the Auto Expo last year, the TVS Apache RR 310S has been developed in partnership with German two-wheeler manufacturer BMW Motorrad. When launched it is expected to be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS.

Powering the new TVS offering will be the same 310cc engine of BMW G 310 R mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine will churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque. The bike will feature front upside down suspension and rear mono shock. The new Akula will feature twin headlamp unit with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), large windscreen, multi-info instrument cluster and LED tail lamps. The Apache RR 310S is likely to get ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as optional.

To be pitted against KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3, the TVS Apache RR 310S is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1.5 lakh.