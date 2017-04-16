Following the Turkish electoral boards decision to accept unstamped ballots as valid votes, the opposition Peoples Republican Party (CHP) has questioned the legitimacy of the referendum. The High Electoral Board (YSK) stated on its website that many YSK officials at polling stations did not stamp polling cards, leading to complaints.
Turkish opposition questions decision to accept unstamped ballots
- April 16, 2017 21:53 IST
