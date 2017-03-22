- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
Turkeys President Erdogan calls on Europe to ‘respect human rights and democracy’
Turkeys controversial president has been embroiled in a row with Germany and the Netherlands in recent weeks, after those nations banned Turkish officials from appearing at pro-Erdogan rallies in their respective countries. The rallies and events were called ahead of the 16 April referendum in Turkey that could grant Erdogan new powers in the country. It is estimated that there are 1.4 million eligible Turkish voters in Germany alone.
